India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 , Know timing, where to watch live streaming

Colombo: India vs Pakistan T20 world cup 2026 match is all set to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Srilanka.

The match starts today from 7 PM onwards with the toss scheduled to be done at 6:30 PM ISTand will be streamed exclusively on JioHotstar and broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Both the teams, India and Pakistan are in great form for the most awaited and iconic Ind vs Pak clash. The fans of both the teams have also waited for months to watch this rivalry with the most important fact that the match day falls on Sunday making the fans easier to sit at a place and watch the match with full energy and interest.

The captain of the Indian team is Suryakumar Yadav, while Salman Ali Agha leads the Pakistan team.

This match comes after a lot of problematic situations created by Pakistan which includes T20 World Cup boycott in support to Bangladesh, severe financial and sporting penalties by ICC, there were a lot of meetings conducted between the Pakistan board of cricket, ICC and Bangladesh to find a suitable solution for all without any further disruptions in the cricket community.

Moreover, Pakistan was requested by the Sri Lankan and UAE boards to play the T20 World Cup tournament.

There are 13% chances that the match that is all set to be played tonight will be interfered by the rain as per the weather forecast reports.

India T20 WC squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan T20 WC squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

