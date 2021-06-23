India vs NewZealand LIVE score WTC final: India lose Kohli, Pujara, Rahane in 1st session; go to lunch at 130/5

By IANS
Southampton: India added 66 runs but lost three wickets — of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane — in the first session to go to lunch at 130/5 on the reserve sixth day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The partnership between the two unbeaten batsmen, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (batting 28) and Ravindra Jadeja (batting 12) holds the key for Indians who are 98 runs ahead of New Zealand.

Earlier, resuming at 64/2, India lost their three main batsmen early. Kohli (13) and Pujara (15) were dismissed by pace bowler Kyle Jamieson while Rahane (15) was scalped by Trent Boult, letting the Kiwis take the initiative.

Brief scores: India 217 & 130/5 in 55 overs (R Sharma 30, R Pant batting 28, T Southee 2/35, K Jamieson 2/21) vs New Zealand 249 all out in 99.2 overs.

