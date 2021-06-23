India vs NewZealand Live Score WTC final: India bowled out for 170, NZ need 139 to win

By IANS
world test championship final
Pic Credit:IANS

Southampton: India have set New Zealand a target of 139 runs after they were bowled out for just 170 runs in the second innings here at the Hampshire Bowl on the sixth (reserve) day of the World Test Championship final on Wednesday.

India, who started the day at 64/2, lost three wickets — of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane — in the first session to go to lunch at 130/5.

Post lunch, however, they kept losing wickets as the tail failed to wag once again. Rishabh Pant, who was the innings top-scorer with 41 runs, was the last hope for India but he fell to a rash shot as the seventh wicket with the score on 156.

Related News

India vs NewZealand LIVE score WTC final: India lose Kohli,…

India vs New Zealand Final Live Score Day 5: Shami’s…

Brief scores: India 217 & 170 all out in 73 overs (R Sharma 30, R Pant 41, T Southee 4/48, T Boult 3/39, K Jamieson 2/30) vs New Zealand
249 all out in 99.2 overs.

New Zealand need 139 runs to win.

(IANS)

You might also like
Sports

India vs NewZealand LIVE score WTC final: India lose Kohli, Pujara, Rahane in 1st…

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah wears wrong jersey on WTC final day 5, returns to dressing room to…

Sports

WTC final, day 5: 2 spectators evicted from venue for hurling racist abuses at Ross…

Sports

India vs New Zealand Final Live Score Day 5: Shami’s 4-wicket haul restricts NZ…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.