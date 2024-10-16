India vs New Zealand: Toss delayed due to incessant rain in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The India vs New Zealand first test match was slated to start on Wednesday in Bengaluru, but rain has delayed the toss.

It is worth mentioning that, the Test series between India and New Zealand was scheduled to begin today at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. But incessant rains in the city has led to a delay in the toss.

Persistent rain led team India to cancel its practice session ahead of the India vs New Zealand first test match. However, team New Zealand practiced in the indoor nets. “Team India’s training session is cancelled due to rain,” read a post from BCCI.

