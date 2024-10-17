India vs New Zealand: Day 2 of first test underway, details here

Bengaluru: The India vs New Zealand day 2 of first test is underway in Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The score of India stands at 34/6.

India won the toss on Wednesday and elected to bat first. However at around 2:30 pm play on day 1 had been called off due to rain.

Earlier, the India vs New Zealand first test match was slated to start on Wednesday in Bengaluru, but rain delayed the toss. It is worth mentioning that, the Test series between India and New Zealand was scheduled to begin at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. But incessant rains in the city has led to a delay in the toss.

Persistent rain led team India to cancel its practice session ahead of the India vs New Zealand first test match. However, team New Zealand practiced in the indoor nets. “Team India’s training session is cancelled due to rain,” read a post from BCCI.