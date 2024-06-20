India vs England ODI To Be Played On 9 Feb At Barabati Stadium In Cuttack

cricket match in barabati

Cuttack: India vs England ODI is scheduled to be played on February 9, 2025 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, said reports on Thursday.

In a piece of delightful news for cricket lovers. Barabati has been given an international match. The match will be between India and England. This match will be held on February 9, 2025.

The second ODI of the India vs England series will be played at Barabati stadium. A total of four T20 and three ODI matches will be played in this series. Pitch, field, lights are ready. The gallery renovation work is in progress. The state government will support us, said Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Secretary Sanjay Behera.

It is worth mentioning that after the renovation work, the Barabati stadium will be able to accommodate 44,ooo spectators. Further detailed reports awaited.

