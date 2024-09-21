India vs Bangladesh, 1st test Day 3: Bangladesh needs 357 runs to win, Know the highlights of the day

New Delhi: The Indian team has managed to dominate the 1st Test match against Bangladesh till the end of Day 3. The Bangladesh team scored 158/4 till the end of day three. Skipper Najmul Hosain Shanto (51*) and Shakib Al Hasan (5*) remained unbeaten in the 2nd innings of Bangladesh. The visitors need 357 runs to win in the remaining 2 days of the match.

Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets which included Shadman Islam 35 (68), Mominul Haque 13 (24) and Mushfiqur Rahim 13 (11). On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah took the wicket of Zakir Hasan 33 (47).

After putting a strong total of 376 runs in 1st Innings, India collapsed again in the 2nd innings as they managed 81/3 at the end of Day 2. Gill and Pant who remained unbeaten in the previous day completed their respective centuries. Risabh Pant scored 109 (128) while Shubman Gill scored 119* (176). KL Rahul scored 22* (19) and provided a quick contribution to the total. India declared their innings at 287/4 and gave the visitors a mammoth target of 515 runs.

Bangladesh team had faced a severe batting collapse in their 1st innings and were restricted to 149 by the Indian bowlers.

Highlights of the day

R Ashwin has overtaken Kumble to become the bowler with most wickets for India in the fourth innings of a Test match today. Ashwin has taken 96 wickets in 4th innings of a test match. Kumble had 94 wickets in 4th innings.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant has levelled M.S. Dhoni’s record of test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper. Pant smashed his 6th test century in 58 innings as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

