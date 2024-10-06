India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets with 49 balls to spare

New Delhi: India easily defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the 1st T20I held in Gwalior International Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. With two more T20I matches to spare, the Men in Blue are leading by 1-0.

Batting first in the match, Bangladesh was all-out for just 127. On the other hand, India chased the target in just 11.5 overs with 49 balls left. The opposition team lost both openers at a team score of 14. The only significant scores came from the bat of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto 27 (25) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz 35 (32). The Bangladesh team were all out in the 19.5 over at just 127.

Team India got a good start but lost Abhishek Sharma 16 (7) in a run out. The other wickets were of Sanju Samson 29 (19) and Skipper Suryakumar 29 (14). Hardik Pandya 39* (16) was the top scorer in the India’s innings and he received ample support from Nitish Reddy 16* (15). India scored 132 in 11.5 overs and won the match.

Arshdeep Singh 3/14 (3.5) was declared Player of the Match.

Playing 11

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahidy Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman