India vs Australia Fifth T20I called off due to rain, India clinch series 2-1

Brisbane: The fifth and final T20I between India and Australia has been called off due to rain at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. India clinched the five-match series 2-1.

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl. India’s opening pair, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, had a flying start, putting up a 50-run partnership in just 4.5 overs, before the game was halted due to lightning and rain, and eventually abandoned after a two-hour delay.

At the stoppage of play, the visitors were 52/0 in 4.5 overs with Shubman Gill (29*) and Abhishek Sharma (23*) unbeaten on the crease. After the first T20 was washed out due to rain, Australia won the second, and the Indian team won the next two.

Sharma, during his unbeaten innings of 23, achieved a world record and became the fastest batter to reach 1,000 T20I runs in terms of balls faced.

He surpassed Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav to become the fastest batter to reach 1000 T20I runs among full-member nations, achieving the milestone in 528 balls. Suryakumar Yadav had achieved the feat in 573 balls. England’s Phil Salt is third on the list and had taken 599 balls to reach 1000 T20I runs.

Sharma has played 29 T20I matches, batting in 28 innings and remaining not out once. He has scored a total of 1,012 runs at an impressive average of 37.48 and a blistering strike rate of 189.51. His highest score in the format is 135, and his tally includes two centuries and six half-centuries.

Abhishek also joined an elite company by becoming the second-fastest Indian to reach 1000 T20I runs, achieving the milestone in just 28 innings, behind only Virat Kohli, who achieved it in 27.

With this series victory, India’s unbeaten run in the T20I series under head coach Gautam Gambhir continues, marking five consecutive bilateral T20I series wins.

(ANI)