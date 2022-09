India vs Australia 3rd T20I: India wins by 6 wickets, clinch series by 2-1

New Delhi: Two powerful half centuries by Suryakumar Yadav (69) and Virat Kohli (63) helped India to win the 3rd T20I against Australia by 6 wickets. Hardik Pandya (25*) slammed 4 runs on the second last ball of 19th over (19.5) to take India past the finish line (187/4). With this win, India has managed to win the 3-match series against Australia.

Kohli anchored the innings after India lost openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma with only 30 runs on the card and figured in two vital partnerships — a 104 runs stand with Yadav and 48 runs for the fourth with Hardik Pandya (25 not out) as India capitalized on some good work by their bowlers to restrict Australia to 186/7 and then successfully chased the runs to win the match.

Austalia had got off to a blazing start thanks to youngster Cameron Green (52) but were pegged back by the Indian bowlers, who came back strongly in the middle overs, before ending the innings in whirlwind fashion thanks to Tim David (54) to raise 186/7. But thanks to the brilliant efforts by Kohli and Yadav helped India reach 187/4 in 19.5 overs to win the match.

This was Kohli’s second-century partnership at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium after figuring in a 102-run stand with K.L Rahul against West Indies in 2019.

While hitting a brilliant 69, Suryakumar Yadav became the highest scorer in T20 this year as he reached 682 runs in 20 innings to overtake D.S Airee of Nepal who has 626 runs from 17 innings.

Brief scores:

Australia 186/7 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 52, Tim David 54, Daniel Sams 28 not out Josh Inglis 24; Axar Patel 3/33) against India.

India 187/4 in 19.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 69, Virat Kohli 63, Hardik Pandya 25 not out, Rohit Sharma 17; Daniel Sams 2/33) against Australia.

(With IANS inputs)