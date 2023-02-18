India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2: David Warner ruled out due to concussion, Matthew Renshaw named substitute

New Delhi: Australia’s veteran left-handed opener David Warner has been ruled out of the ongoing second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here due to concussion. His place in the playing eleven has been taken by left-handed batter Matthew Renshaw, who cannot bowl in the match, said Cricket Australia (CA).

Warner had made 15 off 44 balls in Australia’s first-innings score of 263. During his innings, he took a blow on his helmet off India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in the tenth over, after having taken a blow to his elbow. Later on, when India batted for the remaining nine overs on Day One, Warner did not come out to field for Australia.

“He subsequently demonstrated symptoms and failed a concussion test. Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines,” a CA statement said.

Warner being out of the Test means Renshaw makes a quick return to the team after being left out of the playing eleven to make space for Travis Head, following a heavy defeat in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs.

“I think the medical staff will assess on Saturday). He looked a little weary at the moment he was hit on the arm and the head. He’s been a little bit weary at the moment and that’s why he didn’t come out to field. The medical staff will figure out what happens from here,” Usman Khawaja, the left-handed opener, had said in the post-day press conference on Warner’s participation in the match.

Australia are already playing the second Test without all-rounder Cameron Green and left-arm fast-bowler Mitchell Starc, who couldn’t be fully fit in time while recovering from their respective finger injuries.

They are also missing the services of Josh Hazlewood, who has been unavailable for the first two matches due to a left Achilles issue.