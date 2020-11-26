India vs Australia 2020: Players To Don Black Armbands And Mourn For Dean Jones During 1st ODI

India vs Australia 2020: Players To Don Black Armbands And Mourn For Dean Jones During 1st ODI

Sydney: Also, a highlights package from Jones’s playing days will be shown on the big screen before the start of the encounter.

Jones, who had represented his country in 52 Test matches and 164 One-day Internationals, scoring over 9,600 international runs, died on September 24 in Mumbai.

“The first celebration will come at Friday’s opening one-day international against India at the SCG when there will be a minute’s silence before play and both nations will don black armbands. There will also be a highlights package of his grand career on the big screen,” said a report in Australian newspaper Sydney Morning Herald.

Cricket Australia has also arranged a tribute on the opening day of the second Test at his home ground — the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“The biggest honour, however, will be saved for the showcase event that is the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. The tribute will be held at the tea break at 3.24pm on Day One, where Jones’s wife Jane and family will be in attendance,” the report said.

Jones’s friend, writer and poet Chris Driscol will recite a poem.

(IANS)