India v Bangladesh: Jasprit Bumrah reaches 400 international wickets

Chennai: Star bowler Jasprit Bumrah reached 400 international wickets. India leads by 308 runs at the end of day 2 of play. Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill were still at the crease at end of play for the day.

According to reports, in the Chennai Test the Indian seamers have been able to restrict the Bangladesh team to 26/3 at Lunch on Day 2.

On Thursday that is at the end of Day 1 India scored 339/6 as the umpire called stumps as R. Ashwin scores his sixth century on Thursday.

In the first test of India-Bangladesh that is underway now in Chennai, the tigers won the toss and elected to field. Najmul Hossain Shanto choose to field as there was moisture on the outfield.

Here are the India Playing XI : Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Here are the Bangladesh Playing XI : Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

Till the filing of the reports that is till lunch break, the partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant helped Team India put 88/3 in 23 overs on the board.

