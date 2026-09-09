India to send star-studded cricket team for Asian Games, BCCI happy with accommodation

Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian cricket team will finally head to 2026 Asian games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan as BCCI have said that a senior, star- studded team will participate in the game ending all confusion over the side and other aspects

The move comes following the BCCI stating its happiness over the facilities on accommodation and playing given to them by the organizers of Asian Games.

The accommodation provided to the Indian cricketers will be from special hotels identified by the organizers instead of the usual five star ones at tours in abroad. Comfortable and individual rooms are allotted.

Advertisement

India has selected powerful men’s and women’s teams for the tournament. Shreyas Iyer is set to lead the men’s team whereas Harmanpreet Kaur would helm the women’s side. Quite a few prominent international players find place in the men’s team, indicating India’s ambition to vie for the gold.

The Asian Games will be held in Japan between 19 September and 04 October 2026, and will include cricket as one of the sports on show. India, gold medalists for both the men’s and women’s cricket tournaments at the last Asian Games in 2022, will be looking to retain their championships.

With the BCCI’s decision to also send a strong side, it reiterates the emphasis that the Indian administration are putting in cricket’s participation in the Asian Games. It also represents another major international assignment on home soil that their cricketers could feature in.