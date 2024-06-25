India to meet Pakistan on July 19, opening day of Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024

Dambulla (Sri Lanka): The Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 will open with a blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the prime-time slot on July 19 here, according to the final fixtures of the tournament announced on Tuesday. India and Pakistan will take the field for the second match of the day after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) meet Nepal in the tournament opener earlier in the day.

India are in Group A along with UAE and Nepal while Group B comprises hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Thailand in the eight-team tournament.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, which will be played on July 26 while the final is scheduled for July 28. according to the schedule drawn and announced by the Asian Cricket Council.

In their other matches, India play UAE on July 21 and Nepal on July 23.

Unless there is a huge upset, India and Pakistan from Group A and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from Group B are expected to qualify for the semifinals from their respective groups.

Two matches will be played daily in the preliminary stage, which will continue till July 24.

The full schedule of Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024:

July 19: UAE v Nepal; India v Pakistan

July 20: Malaysia v Thailand; Sri Lanka v Bangladesh

July 21: India v UAE; Pakistan v Nepal

July 22: Sri Lanka v Malaysia; Bangladesh v Thailand

July 23: Pakistan v UAE; India v Nepal

July 24: Bangladesh v Malaysia; Sri Lanka v Thailand.

July 26: Semifinal 1; Semifinal 2

July 28: Final.

Matches will be played at 2 pm and 7 pm local time.

