BREAKING >
Bhubaneswar reports 295 new Covid positive cases today, 316 recoveredIn the wake of Covid pandemic Bol Bom devotees/ Kaudias banned to carry water from religious places, also not allowed to walk on public roads and pour water in Lord Shiva temples in Shravana, 2021: Odisha Govt2641 Covid patients recover in Odisha in last 24 hoursPM Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala via VC on 16th JulyYouth stabs elder brother in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar, admitted at Capital HospitalYashpal Sharma, a member of the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team, died of cardiac arrest this morning.Husband kills wife over family fued at Ranpur village under Korai police limits of JajpurIndia reports 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours; the lowest in 118 days.17,40,325 samples tested in last 24 hours; 43,40,58,138 samples tested upto 12 July 2021: ICMRParalakhemundi ACFO, who had sustained serious burn injuries, dies during treatment at a pvt hospital in Cuttack

India to host 2026 BWF World Championships

By WCE 3
33rd National Sub-Junior Badminton Championships; Odia Girl Swetaparna Enters Final

New Delhi: The Badminton World Federation has allotted the BWF World Championships to India for 2026, it was announced on Tuesday.

This will be the second time that India will host the premier tournament, which is held every year except for the Olympic year. India had hosted the BWF World Championships in Hyderabad in 2009.

Since then, India has played host to various major badminton tournaments including the 2014 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, the Asian Championships apart from the annual BWF Super 500 event, the Yonex-Sunrise India Open.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma is confident that hosting the World Championships in 2026 would help Indian badminton take bigger steps towards becoming a world powerhouse.

“Staging a tournament of the stature will be a great achievement for us at the Badminton Association of India as well as for the country.

Related News

Indian-American Samir Banerjee wins Wimbledon boys’…

Odisha’s Amiya Mallick wins bronze, CM Naveen Patnaik…

“We are thankful to BWF for considering India for badminton’s most prestigious and premier tournament and I believe with world-class shuttlers coming to participate will not only be a great opportunity and motivation for the enthusiasts of the game and for the sport to see a huge growth across the country,” added Sarma.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which brought sporting activities to a halt in 2020, has forced the BWF to rejig its international tournament calendar, with the sport’s governing body shifting the 2021 Sudirman Cup from Suzhou, China to Vantaa, Finland. The 2023 Sudirman Cup, which was originally allotted to India, will now be hosted in Suzhou, China.

India has so far won 10 World Championships medals with reigning champion PV Sindhu leading the chart with a gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, while Prakash Padukone won India’s first medal at the World Championships in 1983.

In 2019, Olympic-bound B Sai Praneeth had ended a 36-year-long wait for a men’s singles world championships medal at Basel, Switzerland. Apart from that, 2012 Olympic bronze medallist, Saina Nehwal had won silver and bronze in 2015 and 2017 editions, respectively, while the women’s doubles combination of Ashwini Ponnappa and Jwala Gutta had bagged a bronze medal in 2011 at London.

(IANS)

You might also like
Sports

Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest

Sports

Chris Gayle hits half-century as West Indies to series win against Australia

Sports

Fans break into scuffle after England’s defeat to Italy in Euro 2020 final

Sports

Euro 2020: Italy crowned European champions after win over England

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.