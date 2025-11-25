India to begin T20 World Cup title defense against US on February 7; arch-rivals Pakistan await on February 15

Advertisement

Mumbai: Co-hosts India will open their title defence at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a marquee night fixture against the United States at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on February 7, setting the tone for what promises to be a spectacular opening day of cricket across the subcontinent.

Former champions Pakistan and the West Indies will also feature on day one, playing at the historic Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, respectively, as per a media release from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The world’s largest cricket venue, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, has been earmarked to host the final on March 8, in a tournament that will span eight electrifying venues across India and Sri Lanka. The MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy) round out the full list of host venues. The complete schedule was unveiled at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai today.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah presided over the event, which showcased the fixtures. Sharing the stage were Rohit Sharma, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-winning captain and newly appointed ICC Brand Ambassador, India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, and India women’s captain and reigning ICC CWC 2025 winner Harmanpreet Kaur.

The event will follow the same successful format used in 2024, when India lifted the trophy in Barbados. Twenty teams have been divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each progressing to the Super Eights, where teams will be placed according to pre-determined seedings.

India will face Pakistan on February 15 at R Premadasa Stadium for their Group A encounter.

If Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals, Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium will replace Kolkata as the host of Semi-Final 1. Should Pakistan reach the final, that venue will also shift from Ahmedabad to Colombo.

If India and Pakistan meet in the semi-finals, that match will be staged in Colombo, while Mumbai will host Semi-Final 2 involving India if they face any team other than Pakistan.

Jay Shah, Sanjog Gupta and Rohit Sharma welcomed the announcement of the schedule and looked forward to the tournament.

Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, said, “It is wonderful to welcome the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup back to the subcontinent so soon after a groundbreaking Women’s Cricket World Cup. The passion for cricket in this region is unmatched, and fans have been waiting eagerly for another global spectacle. The announcement of the fixtures brings us a step closer, and I have no doubt that the five venues in India and three in Sri Lanka will be alive with energy throughout the tournament,” as quoted from a release by ICC.”

The T20 format continues to drive the sport’s global expansion and will be showcased at the LA Olympics in 2028. With that in mind, the 2026 edition will capture the imagination of millions. One can already picture the electric atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Stadium when the champions lift the trophy on 8 March,” he added.

Sanjog Gupta, ICC CEO, said, “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is expected to usher in a new era of global, marquee Cricketing events, both in terms of the athletic spectacle and fan experiences on offer. We have seen six different champions in less than two decades of the tournament’s history, which demonstrates the competitive nature of the competition. With 20 teams from 5 continents vying for the title in Cricket’s most unpredictable format and the tournament returning after a decade to its biggest market, this promises to be a feast for Cricket fans around the world. The ICC, along with its partners, are committed to delivering unmatched immersive experiences of this extravaganza across multiple touchpoints to widen and deepen fandom for the sport.”

Rohit Sharma said, “I have the good fortune of winning this tournament two times and can say from experience that each win in this tournament is a special one. I won the title in 2007 as a youngster and then lifted it as captain in 2024, but it is not just the final that I remember with as much fondness. Many other matches also stand out to me with equal fondness. In a World Cup, every match is big and a lot is at stake.”

“Surya’s brilliant catch that won us the match against South Africa in Barbados last time, Virat’s knock against Pakistan in Melbourne in 2022, and Yuvraj’s six sixes against England in Durban in 2007 are some of the most exhilarating moments ever on a cricket field,” he added.”

It is great to have the tournament back in India and for me to be associated once again with the tournament, this time in a new capacity as the Brand Ambassador. I wish all the players the very best and hope they have a memorable time and enjoy India’s hospitality while taking back a lot of memories,” he noted.

India and Sri Lanka are hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the second time. Sri Lanka were the hosts of the 2012 edition while India hosted it in 2016, with West Indies winning both the editions.

India (2007 and 2024) and England (2010 and 2022) are the other teams to win the championship more than once while Pakistan (2009), Sri Lanka (2014) and Australia (2021) are the other past winners.

Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, PakistanGroup

B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

All Group B matches, featuring co-hosts Sri Lanka, will take place exclusively across Sri Lankan venues. All of Pakistan’s matches will also be played in Sri Lanka.

(ANI)