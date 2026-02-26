India to bat first in do-or-die match against Zimbabwe with two changes, Samson to keep

Chennai: India will bat first in a do-or-die Super 8 Group 1 match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 against Zimbabwe at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and decided to bowl first. He announced a change for his team. Tinotenda Maposa will play in place of Alexander Graeme Cremer misses out, he said.

On the other hand, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, after being invited to bat first said, he is happy with the decision, and is looking to bat first.

Speaking about the playing XI, Yadav said that there will be two changes in the Indian squad. All-rounder Axar Patel will play in place of Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson to replace Rinku Singh and will keep.

Teams:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah