India squad for Afghanistan T20Is announced, Check details

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New Delhi: The BCCI today announced a 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The series will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17. Afghanistan will be the official host.

Shreyas Iyer will lead the side, with Tilak Varma as vice-captain.

Big Takeaways:

Jasprit Bumrah returns: Back after a knee injury sustained during ODIs in England which ruled him out of the Sri Lanka Tests. His inclusion is subject to fitness clearance.

Sanju Samson returns: Was rested for the Zimbabwe tour. He and Ishan Kishan are the two keeper-batters.

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Hardik Pandya misses out: Has developed a fresh leg niggle at BCCI Centre of Excellence and has been advised to pause bowling.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retained after two fifties vs Zimbabwe. This will be his first home international series.

Fitness cloud: Four players – Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana – have been picked subject to fitness clearance.

Full Squad:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy_, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar_, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah_, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana_