India scores 515 against Bangladesh and declares on Day 3

Chennai: Gill and Pant’s unbeaten partnership has guided India to 515 against Bangladesh on Day 3 as team India declared. Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan shall open the proceedings for Bangladesh in the chase.

India have declared their innings at 287/4 after taking a lead by 514 runs, Bangladesh now need a total of 515 runs to win the first Test against the home team.

Reports say that, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul remained unbeaten for India at the declaration. Rishabh Pant also scored 109.

Yesterday, star bowler Jasprit Bumrah reached 400 international wickets. India leads by 308 runs at the end of day 2 of play.