India retain top spot in latest ICC men’s T20I rankings

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Fresh off their title triumph at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the Indian team have retained the top spot in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, underlining their continued supremacy in the shortest format.

According to ICC, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side sits comfortably at the summit with 275 rating points. While their lead has been marginally reduced, they still maintain a clear advantage over the England team, who occupy second place with 262 points. Australia remain close behind in third at 258 points.

The rankings update factors in all matches played since May 2025 at full value, while results from the preceding two years carry a 50 per cent weightage.

India’s position at the top comes as little surprise, given its remarkable consistency. The team has dominated the format over the past two years, winning back-to-back T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026 and remaining unbeaten in bilateral T20I series during this period.

The rest of the top seven remain unchanged, with New Zealand (247 points), South Africa (244), Pakistan (240), and the West Indies (233) holding their respective positions.

Further down the table, Bangladesh have climbed to eighth place with 225 points, overtaking Sri Lanka, which slipped to ninth after a six-point drop. Afghanistan are close behind in 10th with 220 points.

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Among emerging teams, the United States made notable gains, jumping two spots to 13th after a six-point increase, moving ahead of the Netherlands and Scotland.

Meanwhile, Italy emerged as one of the biggest movers, rising three places to 23rd. The European side impressed on their T20 World Cup debut, highlighted by a commanding 10-wicket victory over Nepal.

At the lower end, Nepal and Oman moved up a spot each, while the United Arab Emirates and Canada slipped in the standings.

The rankings now feature 98 teams, down from 102, after Fiji, Gambia, Greece, and Israel were removed for not meeting the minimum requirement of eight T20Is in the last three years.

(ANI)