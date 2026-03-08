India ‘Repeat History, Defeat History’ as they defeat New Zealand by 96 runs in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final

Ahmedabad: Fiery spells by Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah and a dominant show by the top-order of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan helped Team India make history, becoming the first nation to defend their T20 World Cup title, beating New Zealand by 96 runs at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

After NZ opted to put India to bat first after winning the toss, Samson (89 in 46 balls, with five fours and eight sixes), Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shivam Dube (26* in 8 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 255/5.

Later on, despite a fifty from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes), the Kiwis had to bow down to the sheer greatness of Axar (3/27) and Bumrah (4/15) as Men in Blue secure their third T20WC title in style, becoming the first team to defend the title, and also the first host nation to win the trophy.

Also, in the process, ‘Men in Blue’ have managed to wipe out the ghosts of the 2023 50-over World Cup heartbreak at the same venue, when Australia put an end to India’s dominant 10-match winning streak with a painful loss in the finals.

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Tim Seifert unleashed an assault on Hardik Pandya in the second over with two fours and two sixes each. However, in the next over, Finn Allen, the Kiwis’ semifinal hero, flat-batted an Axar Patel ball to long-on in the hands of Tilak Varma for just nine in seven balls. NZ was 31/1 in 2.4 overs.

In the very next over, a Jasprit Bumrah special removed Rachin Ravindra for just one, courtesy a fine catch from Ishan Kishan. NZ was 32/2 in 3.1 overs.

In the fifth over, Seifert tried to dominate Axar with a four and a six, but the bowler had the last laugh as he cleaned up a dangerous Glenn Phillips for five in five balls. NZ was 47/3 in 4.5 overs.

NZ ended the powerplay at 52/3 with Seifert and Mark Chapman at the crease.

However, Seifert continued to attack nonetheless, striking Varun Chakravarthy for a couple of sixes. But Hardik removed Mark Chapman (3), while Varun removed Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes).

NZ was five down at 72 in 8.1 overs.

Daryl Mitchell and skipper Mitchell Santner took NZ to 88/5 at the end of 10 overs. The duo collected some fours and sixes against Indian bowlers, taking NZ to the 100-run mark in 10.3 overs. However, the 52-run stand was broken by Axar, who removed Mitchell for an 11-ball 17, with two fours. NZ was 124/6 in 12.5 overs.

Bumrah took two wickets in two in the 16th over, removing James Neesham (8) and Matt Henry (0) quickly. NZ was 141/8 in the 17th over.

Bumrah took his fourth and ninth wicket, removing Santner for a 35-ball 43. NZ was 152/9 in 17.3 overs.

In the end, Abhishek took the last wicket, removing Jacob Duffy (3) and ending NZ’s innings at 159 in 19 overs.

Earlier, majestic fifties from Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and a late cameo from Shivam Dube propelled India to a massive 255/6 against New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026.

India posted the highest total ever in the final of a T20 World Cup. Dube slammed an unbeaten 26 off just 8 balls. He smashed James Neesham for 24 runs in the final over.

India’s opening duo, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, exposed New Zealand’s lack of big-match experience in the powerplay.

After a watchful first couple of overs, India hit top gear, clobbering 24 in the fourth over by Lockie Ferguson, with two fours and sixes each as Samson-Sharma became the first opening duo to score a 50+ stand in a T20 World Cup final. India reached the 50-run mark in four overs.

The Black Caps’ pacers, including Matt Henry, struggled to maintain a steady line, with Henry conceding four wides in the fifth over.

This led to New Zealand bowling eight extra deliveries in the powerplay, the most they had ever done in T20Is. Samson and Sharma have capitalised on this, scoring 92 runs in the power play, the highest ever in a T20 World Cup match.

Abhishek Sharma blasted an 18-ball fifty, with six fours and three sixes.

Though Sharma wasn’t in the best of form at the start of the World Cup. Sharma rose to the occasion in the final, bringing up the fastest 50 of the tournament in just 18 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes.

Rachin Ravindra provided his team with the breakthrough as he had Sharma nicked to the wicketkeeper. However, the 98-run opening stand, with Sharma contributing 52 off 21, may have well set India up for another big score. India was 98/1 in 7.1 overs. India reached the 100-run mark in 7.2 overs.

Even after losing the wicket, India kept up the relentless pace. Samson and Ishan Kishan took India to 127/1 at the end of 10 overs, with Kishan hitting some delicious boundaries.

Samson continued his incredible form, scoring a half-century in the T20 World Cup final, his third consecutive in the tournament. He became the third player to achieve this feat in a semi-final and final, joining Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi. He reached the landmark in 33 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes.

The 12th over by Lockie also yielded 24 runs, with three sixes (including two by Sanju) and a four by Sanju, taking India to 150-run mark in 11.3 overs.

The 14th over saw Samson smack Rachin for a hat-trick of sixes. In the next over, Ishan reached his third fifty of the tournament in 23 balls, with three fours and four sixes. In the same over, courtesy a straight hit down the ground, India reached the 200-run mark in 15 overs.

Samson’s masterclass knock and 105-run stand between Kishan and him ended with a Cole McConchie catch at long-on, with a full toss by James Neesham doing the trick. India was 203/2 in 15.1 overs. In the same over, he removed Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0), reducing India to 204/4.

Hardik Pandya’s sluggish 18 in 13 balls, with a four and six, led to a slowdown, with Matt Henry dismissing him. India was 226/5 in 18.2 overs.

A late over blitz by Dube, including three fours and two sixes against Neesham, helped India secure a total of 255/5 in 20 overs.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner again bowled a decent spell; he went wicketless but gave away only 33 runs in his 4 overs, while the rest of the Kiwis’ bowlers took a hammering from Indian batters. Neesham was the top wicket-taker with three wickets for 46 runs.

Brief score: India 255/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 89, Ishan Kishan 54; James Neesham 3/46) beat New Zealand: 159 (Tim Seifert 52, Mitchell Santner 43; Jasprit Bumrah 4/15).

(ANI)