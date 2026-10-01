India pulls off second-highest ODI chase, Gill double ton leads record win

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New Delhi: India set a world record run-chase against West Indies in Guwahati with 8 wickets to spare in the second ODI.

Captain Shubman Gill was the spearhead of the attack as he scored a breathtaking unbeaten double century, and Rohit Sharma hammered a hundred as India chased the target.

Gill’s six was the highlight of the chase. The Indian skipper took the attack to the Windies bowlers and helped India go past the 400-run mark.

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Rohit scored a century at the top of the order, getting the India off to a fine start.

India achieved it with 39 balls to go, the second highest successful chase in ODIs. The victory also gave India 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series.