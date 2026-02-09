India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match standoff breakthrough expected within 24 hours

Advertisement

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) officials, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam sat in a meeting over the India-Pakistan T20 match standoff in Lahore on Sunday.

Following the meeting, media reports have claimed that a resolution is expected to arrive for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match in the next 24 hours through mutual consultation.

The breakthrough will be declared after PCB’s consultation with the Pakistan government over the issue. The board is expected to make a formal announcement on the issue soon.

Advertisement

ICC, PCB, BCB meet in Lahore over India-Pakistan match issue

Meanwhile, ICC director Imran Khwaja, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and BCB president Islam held a meeting in Lahore to deliberate on the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup row. The tripartite met at the Gaddafi Stadium as the optimism around an India vs Pakistan game taking place are rising up.

However, the PCB has listed a few demands. As per a report in Cricbuzz, which cited unverified information, the PCB has listed a few demands. The board wants an increase in the share in the ICC revenue, wanting the restoration of the bilateral cricket with India, and also the enforcement of the handshake policy. The back-channel talks are underway as the parties look for a resolution.