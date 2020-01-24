IND vs NZ
Photo Credit: Indian Express

India opt to bowl against NZ in first T20I

By IANS

Auckland: India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday won the toss and elected to field in the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at the Eden Park.

“We’re going to have a bowl first. It looks a nice pitch to bat on. It might be hard to pick the ball up initially due to twilight. We’re pretty much fine (from the travel) but we’re fine now. We’ve played 50-over cricket (heading to this series) and are ready for T20 cricket,” said Kohli.

“The character to bounce back from difficult situations gives us an edge in alien conditions. We just got to come out and play with belief in our abilities,” he added.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said: “It was a 50-50 decision with the track being used. We would want to get some runs on the board first and then defend it.”

Related News

Subhankar Dey helps Awadhe Warriors to 1st win in PBL 2020

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – Team India’s…

Bengaluru ODI: Rohit ton, Kohli 89 lead India to 7-wicket…

Indian team wears black arm band for ‘Bapu’…

“It’s a fantastic opportunity against one of the best sides, if not the best sides. It’s a chance for us to become a better side and execute our plans,” he added.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennet

You might also like
Sports

Subhankar Dey helps Awadhe Warriors to 1st win in PBL 2020

Sports

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – Team India’s chase masters

Sports

Bengaluru ODI: Rohit ton, Kohli 89 lead India to 7-wicket win

Sports

Indian team wears black arm band for ‘Bapu’ Nadkarni

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.