Kolkata: India made history by scoring highest run chase ever made by the Indian cricket team in T20 World Cup. This milestone was achieved by the team while playing against the West Indies in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata yesterday.

As India won yesterday’s match, it has been named in the semi-finals of the tournament as it scored an amazing 199 runs off 5 wickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The Indian cricketer, Sanju Samson outstanding performance has a huge contribution to the total score of the team and for India to lock seat in semi-finals of the tournament as he scored 97 runs, which included 12 boundaries and four sixes. This is not the end of his unforgettable impression that he has made on each one of us as he led the team to surpass previous chases against South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan.

West Indies came in to bat first and scored 195 runs in 20 overs. The two, Rovman Powell and Jason Holder built an unbeaten 76-run partnership with 34 and 37 runs scored respectively. This partnership also helped to strengthen the total score of the team.

Previous highest run chase by India in T20 World Cup is in the year 2014 with a score of 173 while playing against South Africa. In 2016, India played against Australia and made a run chase of 161. And the last before the present was in 2022 with a run chase of 160 runs against Pakistan. A fact is to be noted that King Kohli was the key performer in all the matches with not out tag, only the recent achievement is locked by Sanju Samson.

India positioned at three for its highest run chase in T20 World Cup history and England remains on the top in the list with 230 runs against South Africa in 2016 World Cup.

