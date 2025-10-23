India lose first ODI at Adelaide in 17 years, Gill becomes sixth Indian captain to achieve unwanted feat

Advertisement

Adelaide: Indian skipper Shubman Gill joined the list of five other captains to have lost their first two ODIs in charge of Men in Blue, following a two-wicket loss to Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Rohit’s 97-ball 73 and Shreyas Iyer’s 61 in 77 balls, helped India to a solid 264/9 in 50 overs, giving fans some hope after the underwhelming performances of skipper Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0). During the run-chase, Matt Short (74 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Cooper Connolly (61* in 53 balls, with five fours and a six) produced valuable half-centuries that always kept the scoreboard ticking, and Mitchell Owen’s cameo of 36 in 23 balls (with two fours and three sixes) killed the game for India as the target was chased down with two wickets and 22 balls in hand.

Gill has joined KL Rahul, Mohammed Azharuddin, Kris Srikkanth, Dilip Vengasarkar and Ajit Wadekar as the sixth Indian captain to lose the first two ODIs in charge.

This also ends India’s golden run at Adelaide Oval in ODIs. It is their first defeat in six ODIs at the venue since a 50-run loss to Australia in February 2008 during the Commonwealth Bank tri-series 2008 featuring Sri Lanka.

Since 2016, India has played nine series against Australia, winning four, including one in 2019 in Australia, India’s first-ever ODI series win in Australia and losing five.

Coming to the match, Australia, leading by 1-0, put India to bat first. Rohit and Shubman Gill started off cautiously, but Xavier Bartlett (3/39) reduced India to 17/2, with quick wickets of Gill (9) and Virat (0).

Rohit put on an innings-saving 118-run stand with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (61 in 77 balls, with seven fours). Axar also played a vital 44 in 41 balls, with five fours, continuing his fine run at number five. However, Adam Zampa (4/60) reduced India to 226/8.

A final flourish from Harshit Rana (24* in 18 balls, with three fours) and Arshdeep Singh (13) saw them add 37 runs for the ninth wicket, and India ended their innings at 264/9. (ANI)

During the run-chase, Australia was reduced to 54/2, but contributions from Matt Short (74 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Cooper Connolly (61* in 53 balls, with five fours and a six) and Mitchell Owen (36 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) always kept Australia in good position even though Washington Sundar (2/37), Arshdeep Singh (2/41) and Harshit Rana (2/59) produced some breakthroughs in between.

Zampa earned the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his four-fer. Aussies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

(Source: ANI)