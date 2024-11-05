India likely to host Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2036! See details

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally sent Letter of Intent to host Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2036.

According to reports, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally sent Letter of Intent to Future Host Commission, International Olympic Committee on 1st October 2024.

The IOA has expressed India’s interest in hosting the Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2036, the sources in Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports further added.

Last year, PM Modi said that India will make efforts to host these big sporting events. Speaking to the para-athlete’s contingent in Delhi following a successful Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, PM Modi said the approach of the government is “athlete-centric”. He said India is growing in terms of its sporting culture and also as a “sporting society”.

India is slowly taking giant steps in multi-sporting events over the years. Last year in the Asian Games and Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, India crossed the 100-medal mark for the first time ever, ending with 107 and 111 medals respectively.

India also captured 61 medals in the Commonwealth Games back in 2022 in Birmingham, though their best medal count was 101 at home in 2010. India finished in the 71st place on the Paris Olympics medals tally, while, the United States of America ended in top place with a total of 126 medals. (With Inputs From: ANI)