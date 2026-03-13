India fielding coach T Dilip dedicates T20 World Cup medal to his father, watch

Advertisement

India’s fielding coach, T Dilip, created an emotional moment by awarding his father his winner’s medal after the team won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

After India won the tournament against the New Zealand national cricket team in the final, there were emotional scenes that followed the celebrations. One of them was the touching gesture that Dilip made to his father by giving him the medal as a mark of gratitude for years of encouragement and sacrifices.

The Indian players and coaches had been celebrating the historic victory, with the team providing a great campaign during the tournament. Dilip, who has been instrumental in the forefront to uplift the standards of the fielding in India in the past few years, has been playing an important role in the background to shape the team’s sharp performances on the field.

The fielding coach is also well known in the squad through his introduction of motivational practices that reward the best fielding efforts after matches. These measures have been attributed to an increase in energy and competitiveness among the players in international tournaments.

His emotional send-off to his father soon captured the attention of fans on the internet, with many commending the act as a way to remind people that sporting achievement is frequently supported by the family that stands behind the athletes and coaches along the way.

The win itself was another significant milestone for the team led by the head coach Gautam Gambhir, as the team won the prestigious T20 trophy after a dominant performance in the final.

