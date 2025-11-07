India extends unbeaten T20I series run under head coach Gautam Gambhir

Advertisement

Queensland: India’s unbeaten run in the T20I series under head coach Gautam Gambhir remained intact after the Suryakumar Yadav-led side took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the fourth T20I against Australia on Thursday in Queensland.

Since Gambhir took over from Rahul Dravid as India’s head coach last year, young blood has been infused in the squad to make a perfect blend of experience and talent. With a fearless approach, India has trounced top-tier nations without breaking a sweat in the last two years.

India outgunned Australia to notch a commanding 48-run victory at Carrara Oval with a stellar all-round display. With an authoritative display, India avoided a series defeat and remained unbeaten for the fifth successive time. India’s unbeaten run in T20I series began in July last year during the three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka.

On Sri Lanka’s turning tracks, India overwhelmed the hosts and swept the series with a 3-0 win. During Gambhir’s second assignment, India hosted Bangladesh in October for a three-match series and reigned supreme on home turf. Throughout the tour, Bangladesh posed hardly any challenge to India and returned home after suffering a 3-0 whitewash.

While riding high with an aggressive brand of cricket, India embarked on a tour of South Africa to compete in a four-match series. India pummelled the Proteas in the series opener with a resounding 66-run victory. South Africa bounced back in the second game and restored parity at 1-1 with a narrow three-wicket win.

In the third and fourth fixtures, Tilak Varma walloped unbeaten centuries as India returned home triumphant with a 3-1 series win. At the beginning of this year, England toured India for a white-ball series, comprising five T20Is and three ODIs.

It was a turbulent start to the series for England, with India silencing the Three Lions with two wins on the trot. England bounced back with a comprehensive 26-run win, but India returned to winning ways to end the T20I leg with a 4-1 series victory in January.

India then shifted its focus to ODIs and Tests before returning to the format after an eight-month break. The series opener was washed out due to incessant rain in Canberra, and Australia raced to a 1-0 lead with a four-wicket win in Melbourne. India upped the ante in the third and fourth T20Is, overwhelming Australia convincingly to take a 2-1 lead.

Besides the flawless streak in the shortest format of cricket, India clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title on an unbeaten note in September under Gambhir’s watch.

(Source: ANI)