India ends Asian Games badminton campaign without individual medal

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New Delhi: India finished without an individual medal in their badminton campaign at the 2026 Asian Games first time in 12 years.

PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand and Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, all lost in their respective quarter-finals on September 27.

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Later, Sindhu was defeated by Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei in three games, while Unnati faced defeat at the hands of Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Treesa and Gayatri went down to Malaysians Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan, Kapila and Crasto suffered defeat against the world No. 1 Chinese pair.

HS Prannoy won a bronze in the 2022 Asian Games in badminton – the last Indian to do so at the quadrennial continental showpiece.