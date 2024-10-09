India beat Bangladesh by 86 runs in the 2nd T20I at New Delhi, take series lead by 2-0

India’s superior performance with both bat and ball has helped them register an easy win against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Chasing a mammoth target of 222 runs in 20 overs, the visitors managed to score 135 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. India won against Bangladesh by 86 runs.

With this victory the Men in Blue have taken the series lead to 2-0 and if they manage to win the last T20I they will clean sweep the series. Bangladesh on the other hand, continued to play poorly against a more disciplined Indian attack.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to field first. India on the other hand, made most out of the situation and scored 221/9 at the end of 20 overs. Nitish Reddy 74 (34), Rinku Singh 53 (29) and Hardik Pandya 32 (19) were the top scorers in the Indian Innings.

Batting second in the match, Bangladesh managed to score 135/9 at the end of 20 overs. Mahmudullah 40 (39) was the only batsman who made an impact in the innings.

Playing XI

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh:Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

