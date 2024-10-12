India-Bangladesh 3rd T20I to be played today, check India’s probable playing XI

Hyderabad: The Suryakumar Yadav-led India team will play the last and final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh today. As per the schedule, the match will begin at 7 PM at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

While the Men in Blue, who have already secured the series in 2-0 win, are eyeing a clean sweep, the visitors would fight for a consolation win.

Meanwhile, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, during a pre-match press conference, has confirmed that the team might make significant changes to their playing XI and test more players, including Harshit Rana. If given a chance today, this will be Rana’s debut match.

Doeschate further said that Jitesh Sharma also might be picked up in the playing XI and the team management wants to give another opportunity to wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson though he had failed in first two matches.

India’s probable playing XI: