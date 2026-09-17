India Announce West Indies ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli named

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New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced India’s squads for the white-ball series in the West Indies, naming Shubman Gill as the ODI captain and KL Rahul as his deputy. Both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have found a spot in the 15-man ODI squad.

India will feature in a series of three ODIs against West Indies from September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram. The second ODI of the series will take place in Guwahati on September 30, while the third and final ODI will be held in New Chandigarh on October 3.

Rishabh Pant has been omitted from the ODI squad and will instead lead the Rest of India team in the upcoming Irani Cup.

Hardik Pandya also misses out on selection in the West Indies white-ball teams. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been dropped from the Asian Games squad to make way for the ODI squad.

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India’s ODI squad:

Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC], Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series from October 6 to October 17.