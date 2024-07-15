IND vs ZIM 5th T20I: Sanju Samson hits biggest six of the series, ball goes out of the ground

During the fifth and the final match of the T20 International series between India and Zimbabwe, Sanju Samson smashed the biggest six of the series ranging to 110 meters. The six was so huge that the ball went out of the ground.

In the 5th T20I match against Zimbabwe, Sanju Samson made a total of 58 runs and the men in blue defeated Zimbabwe by 42 runs. The Blue Tigers won the series by winning four match straight.

Briefing about the match, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, India made 167 runs losing six wickets. Of which, Sanju Samson made 58 runs, Shivam Dube made 26 runs and Riyan Parag made 22 runs. From Zimbabwe’s side, Blessing Muzarabani took two wickets, while Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza took one wicket each.

Chasing the target, Zimbabwe lost all its wicket in 125 runs leading India win by 42 runs. Of which, Dion Myers made 34 runs, while Faraz Akram and Tadiwanashe Marumani made 27 runs each. From India’s side, Mukesh Kumar took four wickets, while Shivam Dube took two wickets and Washington Sundar took one wicket.

Notably, India won the series by winning four match straight. In the 4th T20I, India defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets, in third by 23 runs and in second by 100 runs. In the first match, the men in blue lost the match against Zimbabwe by 13 runs.

