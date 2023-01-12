IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya heard yelling for bringing him water late

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was caught abusing a substitute fielder on the stump mic for bringing him water late in the field during the match.

Sports
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Hardik Pandya

Kolkata: The second one-day international (ODI) of a three-match series between India and Sri Lanka is currently underway. The captain of Sri Lanka chose to bat first after winning the toss.

The Sri Lankan batters got off to a good start and scored 51 runs in his first 10 overs.

Axar Patel also did minor damage as the left-arm orthodox took the wicket at a cost of 16 runs in five overs.

Hardik Pandya also saved some runs while fielding. However, Pandya got attention for totally different reason.

Related News

IND v SL: Sri Lanka all-rounder Dilshan Madushanka injured,…

Belinda Clark becomes first woman cricketer to be honoured…

Kohli, Hardik show off cool dance moves ahead of Australia…

Women’s T20: Velocity qualify for final despite loss…

The all-rounder was abusing a substitute fielder for bringing him water late in the field during the match and this incident was caught on the stump mic.

The incident happened at the end of the 11th over of the 1st innings, and the camera caught Pandya’s voice. “Paani manga tha last over g***d marwa raha tha udhar,” Pandya was heard yelling.

While it’s not clear at whom Pandya was shouting, fans looked upset at the cricketer’s behavior.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.