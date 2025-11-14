IND vs SA,1st Test: South Africa all out for 159 at Eden Garden in Kolkata

Kolkata: Jasprit Bumrah’s stellar five wicket haul lead India to bowl out South Africa for 159 in the first day of the test series at Eden Garden stadium here on Friday.

South Africa had a battling crisis soon after a stellar opening as captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first.

Bumrah claimed both the openers in quick succession with Aiden Markram soon falling after Ryan Rickelton’s departure in the early innings.

After lunch, both Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took a wicket each with South Africa wobbling at five down.

Then Mohammed Siraj took two wickets and Axar Patel landed a crucial strike right before tea, leaving South Africa at 154/8. Jasprit Bumrah wrapped up a sensational five-wicket haul, striking twice more in the final session.

