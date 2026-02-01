Ind vs Pak u19 World Cup 2026: Vedant Triwedi helps India to set a 253 target for Pakistan

Advertisement

Bulawayo: Being guided by Vedant Triwedi’s innings of 68 runs, India set a winning target of 253 for Pakistan in the Super Six Group 2 match of the Under-19 World Cup 2026.

The Farhan Yousaf-led Pakistan team won the toss and decided to do fielding first at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The match started at 9.30 AM (local time).

After being invited to bat first, India, the five time champions, could not build up enough form and lagged behind in scoring more runs.

Openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi contributed 30 runs to the team’s score and Aaron George got out at 16. Both the batters came in promising for a better performance but failed to do so leaving India in a lot of pressure.

Skipper Ayush Mhatre’s wicket by Mohammad Sayyam was taken too early as he couldn’t even open his run book for the important match today.

However, Vedant Triwedi contributed 68 runs to the total score and helped Team India to set a target for Pakistan which was beyond everyone’s expectations as during the initial stage of the match India was falling apart.

Lower order batters RS Ambrish (29), Kanishk Chouhan (35), Khilan Patel (21) also tried to get into form and immensely contributed for the team to put 252 runs on the board.

Teams:

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (w), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.

Pakistan U19: Hamza Zahoor (w), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza.