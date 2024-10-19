IND vs NZ: India at 231/3 in the 2nd innings, trail by 125 runs on day 4 of test

Bengaluru: Team India is at 231/3 in the second innings and is trailing by 125 runs on day 4 of the test match between IND vs NZ. A huge crowd of spectators arrived at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday to watch the men in blue in action, said reports.

A supporter of the Men’s Indian Cricket Team told ANI, “Yesterday’s wicket of Virat Kohli was very unfortunate for India but if India manages to bat for two sessions then the match is evenly poised and India could set a target and win the game…I am hopeful that Sarfaraz Khan will score a century”

In the first test of IND vs NZ, on day 3 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday New Zealand were all out for 402. New Zealand leads by 356 runs.

It is worth mentioning here that, team India recorded its lowest ever total on home soil at 46 all out on Day 2 of the first test verses New Zealand. The score was registered at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

India won the toss on Wednesday and elected to bat first. However at around 2:30 pm play on day 1 had to be called off due to incessant rain.

Here is the recent update: