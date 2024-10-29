IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Bowler Harshit Rana included in team India

New Delhi: In the IND vs NZ 3rd Test Bowler Harshit Rana got a call from Team management for the third test against New Zealand in Mumbai, said reports on Tuesday.

On being chosen to play for the Indian side Harshit Rana told ANI, “My motive was to see that if I have been sent here, I perform the best for my team. It is very exciting as it is a huge stage. I am very happy that my name has been picked…There is pressure in every game…but I will give my 100% best…”

The Indian team shall face the New Zealand team in the third and final Test on November 1, Friday at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. It is worth mentioning here that, New Zealand has already won the series 2-0 already ending a 12-year stretch of India winning on its home soil.

India’s historic streak of home Test series victories has come to an end as New Zealand secured a remarkable 2-1 series win during their tour in 2024. This series defeat marks a significant low for India, with three losses at home this year–two against New Zealand and one against England. This is the third time in history that India has experienced three home defeats in a calendar year, following four losses in 1969 (three to Australia and one to New Zealand) and three losses in 1983 against the West Indies.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

#WATCH | Bowler Harshit Rana got a call from Team management for the third test against New Zealand in Mumbai: Sources Delhi: He says, “My motive was to see that if I have been sent here, I perform the best for my team. It is very exciting as it is a huge stage. I am very happy… pic.twitter.com/C6uOVRtDHY — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2024

Also Read: New Zealand register their first ever test series win in India