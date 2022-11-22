IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Toss has been delayed in Napier due to rain.

A slight drizzle at the McClean Park delayed the toss in the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand.

Napier:  A slight drizzle at the McClean Park delayed the toss in the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand, here on Tuesday.

Amid the rain, players were seen indulging in a friendly football warmup and the cover was still on the pitch.

The Hardik Pandya-led India are leading the three-match series 1-0 after winning the second T20I by 65 runs in Mount Maunganui. The first game between the two sides at Wellington was washed out without a ball bowled.

On the other hand, New Zealand will miss the services of their captain Kane Williamson for this game as he had a pre-arranged medical appointment.

