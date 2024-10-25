IND vs NZ 2nd test, day 2: Team India all out at 156 runs

By Sudeshna Panda
IND vs NZ
Pic Credit: IANS (File Photo)

Pune (Maharashtra): In the IND vs NZ 2nd test on day 2, team India has been bowled all out at 156 runs said report s on Friday. The match is underway at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. This is a part of the three test match series against New Zealand. New Zealand in the 2nd day of the second test match is a lead by 111 runs.

This game is a must-win for Team India, as they are 1-0 down in the series. The Rohit Sharma-led team will have to win this game to keep their 12-year-long home supremacy alive and solidify their chances of making a hat-trick of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finals as a tougher Australian challenge awaits them.

Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice while Devon Conway took on world-class Indian bowling bravely in an evenly-contested first session on day one of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Pune’s MCA stadium on Thursday.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.

