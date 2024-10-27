Ind vs NZ, 2nd ODI: New Zealand wins toss, opts to bat first against India

Ahmedabad: New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

India won the first ODI by 59 runs. Women in Blue would like to win this match to win the series with a game to go.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the recently-concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in UAE. India finished at number three in Group A, with two wins and two losses. The 58-run loss to New Zealand in the opening encounter and a narrow loss to Australia on Sunday could not help them reach knockouts despite wins over Sri Lanka and arch-rivals Pakistan. From Group A, Australia (with four wins in four matches) and New Zealand (three wins and a loss), moved to the semifinals. NZ defeated South Africa in the final last week by 32 runs to win their inaugural title.

Teams:

-India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra

-New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.

