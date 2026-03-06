IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma spotted chatting with Suryakumar Yadav ahead of T20 World Cup Semi-Final toss

Advertisement

Mumbai: Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England at Wankhede Stadium, former India T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma was seen talking with current skipper Suryakumar Yadav just before the toss, drawing attention from fans and cameras.

England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bowl first, while India preferred to bat, considering the pitch and conditions favorable for batting. The venue was noted for good batting conditions and minimal dew.

India had a mixed campaign leading up to the semi-finals, beginning with a narrow win over the USA, followed by other group-stage victories. A heavy loss to South Africa in the Super-8 round was balanced by key wins over Zimbabwe and the West Indies, ensuring their spot in the last four.

England’s journey was initially inconsistent, with a narrow win against Nepal, a loss to the West Indies, and hard-fought victories over Scotland and Italy. Their form improved in the Super-8 stage with strong wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and New Zealand, securing their place as the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

At Wankhede Stadium, England held a 1-1 record from two previous matches, while India had won their only game at the venue against the USA by 29 runs. Historically, the two sides have been evenly matched at this ground, with England winning in 2012 and India prevailing in 2025.