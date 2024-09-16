Virat Kohli makes a big whole in stadium wall during practice session in Chennai ahead of IND vs BAN match

Chennai: India batter Virat Kohli is currently practicing at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh. Now, he had made it into the headlines by breaking the wall of the stadium while batting during the practice session.

broke a part of the wall in Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium on Sunday, September 15. Batting during the team’s practice session ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh, one of Kohli’s shots struck the wall near the dressing rooms and made a massive ball-shaped hole in it.

The incident was reported by broadcaster Jio Cinema, who were at the practice session in Chennai. The Indian team have been sweating it out a week ahead of the first Test match against Najmul Shanto’s side.

India will play 2 Test matches against Bangladesh, who have just beaten Pakistan 2-0 in their previous series. The Bangladesh players are in a jolly mood and even received a cash reward of BDT 3.20 crore from the interim government for their historic away series win against Pakistan.

Bangladesh have never won a Test series in India so far and will look to build on their good work. The team has multiple members in form who can prove to be the point of difference in tough games.

The Indian team on the other hand last played a Test series early in 2024 when England visited the country to play a 5-match Test series. Rohit Sharma’s India submitted Ben Stokes’ England 4-1 after losing the first Test in Hyderabad. The Indian team are currently at the top of the World Test Championship points table and will look to maintain their dominance ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will be held in the months of November, December and January. The 5-Test series is a showpiece event for both Indian and Australian cricket boards, which has seen some intense battles in recent years