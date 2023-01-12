IND v SL: Sri Lanka all-rounder Dilshan Madushanka injured, doubtful for second ODI at Eden

Kolkata: Sri Lanka all-rounder Dilshan Madushanka has suffered an injury to his right shoulder and looks doubtful for the second ODI against India to be played at the Eden Gardens here later on Thursday.

Madushanka suffered the injury while diving in the outfield during the 1st ODI at Guwahati, his debut match, and was sent for an X-ray and MRI, Sri Lanka Cricket informed in a tweet on Wednesday.

Upon getting the reports, the Sri Lanka team management will take a call on his participation in the second ODI on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there was another injury concern for the visitors.

“Chamika Karunaratne’s upper lip was injured after being struck by a ball just before the toss of the first ODI. He received three stitches and took part in the game as per the recommendation of the team’s medical staff. He is expected to be available for the second ODI,” Sri Lanka Cricket informed in another tweet.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka’s slammed a valiant unbeaten 108 but that only reduced the margin of defeat for the visitors as India won the first ODI by 67 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Madushanka made his debut in that match and claimed 1-43 in six overs as India posted a massive 373/7 in their 50 overs. Madushanka did not bat in that match.

(Inputs from IANS)