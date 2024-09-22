IND v BAN test: India win against Bangladesh, records less losses for first-time ever in Test history

Bhubaneswar: India has won against Bangladesh by 280 runs on Day 4 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Following this win, India now has more wins than losses for the first time ever in test history. The win was led by Ravichandran Ashwin’s six-wicket haul.

Till now, the country has played 581 test matches, out of which 179 are won and 178 were lost.

Coming into the first Test match – a part of a multi-format series – India had the same number of wins and losses in the red ball format.

India played its first Test in 1932 when it faced England at Lord’s. Led by C.K. Nayudu, India lost out to the English after the latter won by 158 runs.

It won its first match in 1952 against England in Chennai – the same venue where India has now won its 179th Test. Now, India’s Test record now stands at 179 wins and 178 losses after 581 matches.