“Incredible Paralympic Contingent,” says PM Modi while praising the record medal haul

By Sudeshna Panda

Delhi: PM Modi praised the Indian Paralympic contingent for their incredible performance in the Paris Paralympics 2024. The Prime Minister took to his X handle and praised the contingent for their medal haul.

The PM wrote, “India is proud and delighted! Our incredible Paralympic contingent has set a record for the highest ever medals for our country in any Paralympics.”

The PM also said that, “This shows the dedication, passion and determination of our athletes. Congrats to each and every player.

It is worth mentioning that India has already won 21 medals in the games.

