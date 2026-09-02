Inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy to be held in India from February 14 to 28

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Dubai: The inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy will be held in India from February 14 to 28 next year, with Mumbai and Vadodara confirmed as the host cities for the six-team tournament.

According to a media release from the ICC, all matches of the maiden edition will be played at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara.

The tournament was initially scheduled to be hosted by Sri Lanka but has now been shifted to India as Sri Lanka Cricket continues to implement reforms outlined at the ICC Annual Conference in July.

The ICC assessed Bangladesh, India and South Africa as potential replacement hosts against its established host evaluation criteria before recommending India. The decision was subsequently ratified by the ICC Board on September 1.

“The ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 marks an exciting new chapter for women’s cricket,” ICC Chairman Jay Shah said, as per ICC.

“The ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 marks an exciting new chapter for women’s cricket. As the inaugural edition of the tournament, it will bring together the best teams in the world in an intense, high-quality competition, while creating even greater incentive for teams to continue rising through the rankings and competing for a place on the global stage,” he added, as per the release.

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He further added, “With a marquee ICC women’s event now taking place every year, we have a significant opportunity to build greater momentum, provide more consistency and create a stronger rhythm for the women’s game, its players and its fans around the world.”

Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka will compete in the tournament, with all six teams playing each other once in the round-robin league stage.

The top two teams at the end of the league phase will advance to the final, scheduled to be played on February 28.

India will enter the competition as the reigning ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup champions, while Australia are the current ICC Women’s T20 World Cup holders after reclaiming the title in England in July.

The tournament will provide another major global platform for women’s cricket, with the six participating teams competing to become the first-ever winners of the Women’s Champions Trophy.

(Source: ANI)

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