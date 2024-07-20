If you have guts…: Mohammed Shami breaks silence on marriage rumors with Sania Mirza

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has finally broken the silence on rumors of his marriage with Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza. Shami was asked about the rumor during a recent interaction with journalist Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube. Replying to the question, he replied that if the pages sharing the memes have the guts to say all these things from a verified page, he will reply.

“It is weird and done purposely for some unimpressive fun. But what can be done? If I open my phone then I can see those memes. But I would only like to say I think memes are made for fun, but if they are related to someone’s life, then you must think about it before sharing. These people shared from unverified pages and got away with saying anything,” he said during the interaction.

But I would like to say one thing, if you have the guts to say all these things from a verified page, I will reply. Try achieving success, help people, and upgrade yourself then I will believe that you are good person,” he further added.

Notably, Sania Mirza got married to Shoaib Malik in Hyderabad in April 2010. However, they parted away this year when the Pakistani cricketer got married to Sana Javed. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami married to Hasin Jahan in 2014. However, they separated in 2018 after she accused him of domestic violence and adultery.